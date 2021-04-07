Live

Watch CBSN Live

China devalues its currency again

Investors are bracing for a bumpy ride after China devalued its currency several times last week. Moneyandswers.com editor Jordan Goodman talks to Jeff Glor about China's monetary strategy and how it's effecting the global economy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.