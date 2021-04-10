Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chile mine disaster revisited in "The 33"

The new film is based on the real-life rescue of 33 Chilean miners who endured 69 days trapped underground after a mine collapse in 2010. The film focuses on the miners' ordeal underground and the struggles of their families above.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.