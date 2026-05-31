Children "held like criminals" inside ICE detention center More than 6,300 children under 18 – some as young as two months old, and almost all with no criminal record – have been arrested by federal immigration authorities during President Trump's second term. Nearly half have been detained by ICE at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center outside San Antonio. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with a family that was held at Dilley for almost four months; and with Rep. Joaquin Castro, who is calling for Dilley to be shut down due to inhumane conditions, charges the Trump administration denies.