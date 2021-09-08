Live

Watch CBSN Live

Child COVID hospitalizations hit record high

More than 1,500 children have been hospitalized for COVID in recent days, setting a new pandemic record. So many children in Texas have been infected, schools are returning to remote learning. Mireya Villarreal has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.