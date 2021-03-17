Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chief of Chobani

Hamdi Ulukaya built the best-selling yogurt brand in the U.S. after coming here 23 years ago. Today, 70 percent of Chobani employees are American born, 30 percent are immigrants and refugees. Steve Kroft reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.