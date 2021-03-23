Live

Chick-fil-A does its part to support Cassidy Stay

Twenty percent of all Chick-fil-A proceeds for a day went to 15-year-old Cassidy Stay in Houston, Texas. She was the sole survivor after her family was gunned down in their home by an ex in-law, according to police. KHOU Andrew Horansky reports.
