Chicago, New York City improvising with dwindling resources for incoming migrants Thousands of migrants who have crossed the southern border are now moving North, and some cities are struggling to manage the influx. New York City is repurposing old schools and hotels to shelter the busloads of migrants arriving. Chicago opened a new shelter for migrants over the weekend, and it's already filling up. CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz visited a Chicago police station where some people are sleeping -- because there are no other options.