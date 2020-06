Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on police reform Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the former head of the Chicago Police Board, is spearheading an initiative among mayors to devise a set of guidelines to address police violence and patterns of racial discrimination. In an interview with Elaine Quijano for the CBSN special, "Red & Blue: State of Our Union," Lightfoot said "we've got to be bold" when it comes to police reform.