Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection bid: CBS News Flash March 1, 2023 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost in her attempt to secure a second term, failing to finish in the top two spots in Tuesday’s election. The candidates who did will square off in an April runoff. Millions of Americans will lose emergency food relief Wednesday as pandemic-era emergency SNAP benefits are slashed. And Nissan is recalling more than 800,00 SUVs because their key fobs could cause their ignitions to shut off while they’re still in drive.