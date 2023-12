Chicago faces influx of migrants as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends asylum seekers north Chicago is grappling with an influx of asylum seekers as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues his campaign of sending migrants who cross the southern border to Democratic-led cities across the country. On Tuesday, a plane with over 120 migrants flew from Texas to Chicago under Abbott's direction. CBS News Chicago reporter Sabrina Franza has the latest on the situation in the Windy City.