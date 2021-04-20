Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chelsea Handler: Trump is a "hot mess"

Comedian and TV personality Chelsea Handler called for Democrats to join forces and support Hillary Clinton as the nominee. She slammed Donald Trump, calling him a "hot mess." Watch her full interview with CBSN here.
