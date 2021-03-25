Live

Chelsea Clinton leaves hospital with new daughter

Chelsea Clinton left New York's Lenox Hill Hospital with her 4-day-old daughter Charlotte. She was flanked by husband Marc Mezvinsky and first-time grandparents Hillary and Bill Clinton. Norah O'Donnell reports.
