Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chef Norman Van Aken and Florida were meant to be

Norman Van Aken's love affair with Florida started on his family trips to Miami as a child and continues to this day. The award winning chef says there was something always "magical and alluring" about the sunshine state.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.