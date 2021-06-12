Chef Jacques Pepin opens up about new cookbook and memories made throughout lengthy career Jacques Pepin has been cooking for more than 70 years. He was the personal chef to three French prime ministers before he turned down President Kennedy to work at Howard Johnson's. He's been elevating the way Americans have been cooking and eating ever since, including over the last year as his short online videos made during the pandemic became a sensation. Jeff Glor sat down with Pepin at his home in Connecticut, where at age 85 he seems to be busier than ever.