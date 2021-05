Chef Clare Smyth on finding new ways for her creations to get to her customers London chef Clare Smyth’s Notting Hill restaurant "Core by Clare Smyth" was awarded three Michelin stars this year⁠, making her the first female chef in the U.K. to hold that distinction. But with fine dining put on hold during the pandemic, Smyth expanded her clientele, launching a delivery service that allows desperate diners to replicate her meals at home. Elizabeth Palmer has the details.