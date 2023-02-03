Watch CBS News

ChatGPT launches new text detection tool

The maker of ChatGPT has released a new tool that can help teachers detect if text was produced by a student or artificial intelligence. Kyle Wiggers, a senior reporter at TechCrunch, joined CBS News to discuss the new tool.
