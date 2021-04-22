Live

Charlotte mayor imposes midnight curfew

The mayor of Charlotte has ordered a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew. This comes after protests turned violent, leading to one person being shot and killed on Wednesday. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett joins CBSN from Charlotte with the latest.
