Celebrating the life of Morley Safer

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Morley Safer, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 84. The memorial was held on Sept. 15 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
