CDC votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID vaccine boosters A CDC panel has voted in favor of the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Pending approval from the agency's director, millions of people could soon line up for an additional dose. CBS News' Meg Oliver breaks down the decision. Then, critical care physician Dr. Lakshmana Swamy joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.