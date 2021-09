CDC predicts COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease in coming weeks The CDC is predicting deaths from COVID-19 will likely decrease in the coming weeks. It comes as Pfizer and BioNTech submits their data to the FDA on a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID national task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the rest of the day's COVID-19 headlines.