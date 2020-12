CDC panel votes today on who should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccine CBS News has obtained a document from Operation Warp Speed that estimates December 15 as the date for states to potentially start receiving the Pfizer vaccine with the Moderna vaccine available a week later. The goal is for at least 20 million Americans to start a vaccine regimen by the end of the year. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" with more on the distribution timeline.