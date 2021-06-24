CDC panel confirms "likely" association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation A CDC advisory panel says there is a "likely" connection between mRNA coronavirus vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation. But as Omar Villafranca reports, health officials say the benefits still outweigh the risks and are urging young people to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss vaccination efforts in the U.S. and abroad.