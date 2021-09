CDC overrules advisory panel and endorses Pfizer COVID boosters for workers at risk CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has overruled CDC advisory panel recommendations to expand the number of people who are eligible for Pfizer's coronavirus booster. In addition to those over 65 years of age and people with underlying medical conditions, at-risk workers are now included as well. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to explain what this means.