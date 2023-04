CDC issues warning about a fungus called Candida auris The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about Candida auris, a fungus that can lead to drug-resistant infections and even death, in some cases. Capt. Arjun Srinivasan, deputy director of program improvement for the CDC's division of healthcare quality, discusses the rise in drug-resistant microbes and superbugs with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers.