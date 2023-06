Human metapneumovirus infections up 36%, CDC says According to the CDC, cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, were 36% higher than average this season. Among the symptoms: nasal congestion, a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, has more on this illness.