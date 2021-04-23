CDC discusses resuming Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use A CDC advisory committee reconvened on Friday to discuss whether it's safe to resume administering the Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after several people reported developing blood clots after receiving the shot. At least two people have died as a result of those clots. Tanya Rivero spoke with Dr. William Schaffner, professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, about what outcome we can expect from the meeting.