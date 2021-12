CDC confirms first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in U.S. Health authorities in California have confirmed the first U.S. case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered Omicron variant. CBS News national consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner reports on efforts to surveil for new cases of Omicron. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.