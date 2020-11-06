News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2020 Election Live Updates: Biden leads as vote count continues in key battleground states
CBS News' Full Election Results
White House chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19
Joe Biden urges unity in speech as his lead grows in presidential race
Fact-checking Trump's claims on poll watchers
Georgia secretary of state says state will head to a recount
Trump supporters crowd vote counting sites in Arizona
GOP senator dismisses Trump's fraud claims: "Simply no evidence"
Trump launches legal challenges in fight to keep White House
2020 Elections
Election Live Updates: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground states to watch
Former astronaut Mark Kelly projected to win Senate seat in Arizona
Trump falsely claims election is being stolen from him
GOP senator dismisses Trump's fraud claims: "Simply no evidence"
Two men detained in Philadelphia as attack threat probed
Georgia secretary of state says state will head to a recount
Nevada AG: Trump voting fraud complaint is "garbage"
Klobuchar: Some in GOP "not questioning" ballots in states they won
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS News: 2020 America Decides
"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and the CBS News election team report from our Times Square headquarters with the latest news on the race for the White House.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue