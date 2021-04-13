Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBSN Originals: "Molenbeek" Analysis Part 1

CBSN's panel of global experts on radical Islam discuss why Brussels has become a recruiting hotbed for ISIS. Joining CBSN, in London is Erin Saltman, a senior researcher at the United Kingdom's Institute for Strategic Dialogue in Counter Extremism. In Paris, Rukmini Callimachi, a reporter for the New York Times who focuses on ISIS and the Middle East. In Washington, Farah Pandith, from the Council on Foreign Relations, also a former special representative to the Department of State on Muslim communities. In New York, Richard Barrett, the senior vice president of the Soufan Group, as well as a former British intelligence officer; and David Ibsen, the executive director of the Counter Extremism Project.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.