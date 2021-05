"CBSN: On Assignment" takes rare look at the American base on Guam North Korea is not backing down from its threat to launch missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam. There are 162,000 residents of Guam, including more than 6,000 military personnel and their families. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers got rare access to the American military base on Guam for "CBSN: On Assignment." Watch the full report Monday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN.