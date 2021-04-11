Live

CBSN business headlines for December 15, 2015

Seattle allows Uber drivers to unionize, Shell cuts 2,800 jobs amid low oil prices, The FAA will require drone registration and more. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill Wagner has today's CBSN business headlines.
