Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBSN at the movies: What to watch this week

What's worth seeing at the movies this week? New York Magazine associate editor Abraham Riesman has that covered. He joins CBSN with a preview of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Bleed for This," and more movies in theaters now.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.