Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Holidays 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Nashville bombing suspect may have been killed in blast, sources say
One COVID patient is dying every 10 minutes in L.A. County
Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package
British double agent dies in Russia, hailed by Putin as "brilliant"
Officers who first responded to Nashville explosion "saved lives"
Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead at 19
Only woman on U.S. death row gets reprieve
U.K. hit with worst recession in 300 years amid COVID surge
Two sentenced for selling alcohol to woman who caused fatal crash
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Biden committed to immigration pledges, advisers say
Biden announces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
Biden's inauguration will be virtual. Why is he fundraising for it?
Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape
DACA faces biggest legal test ahead of Biden presidency
Biden taps Deb Haaland to be 1st Native American interior secretary
Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief
Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as pick to lead Transportation Department
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, December 26, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Adriana Diaz."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue