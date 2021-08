CBS News poll: Majority of Californians approve of Governor Newsom's response to wildfires California is dealing with the massive Dixie Fire, fallout from climate change and a surge in COVID cases. All of this comes as Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election. CBS News elections and survey's director Anthony Salvonota joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the findings of a new CBS News poll examining how Californians feel about Newsom's response to these crises.