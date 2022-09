CBS News poll: GOP lead in House shrinks A recent CBS News battleground tracker poll shows the GOP is still projected to pick up the house majority in the 2022 midterms. But the number of GOP seats is down for the second month in a row. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the poll. Then, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett also join to discuss the latest on the January 6 committee.