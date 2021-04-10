Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBS News poll: Ben Carson pulls ahead of Trump

According to the latest CBS News poll, Dr. Ben Carson has pushed ahead of Donald Trump. As a result, the former frontrunner asked Iowans to help boost his numbers. Julie Mason of "The Press Pool With Julie Mason" discussed with CBSN.
