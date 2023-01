CBS News follows teen as he undergoes a brain procedure to treat his Tourette syndrome CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud, who has been open about living with Tourette syndrome, meets Callum DeQuevedo, a 17-year-old living with an extreme case of Tourette's. CBS News cameras were the first to ever film a Tourette's patient undergoing a type of brain surgery aimed at relieving DeQuevedo's tics and improving his quality of life.