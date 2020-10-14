Sign Up For Newsletters
Trump rallies his base in Des Moines, Iowa
"I assure you I have my own mind": Democrats grill Amy Coney Barrett in hearings
Fauci on COVID surge, Trump's recovery, and Thanksgiving travel
Justice Department official Bruce Ohr resigns from department
California GOP won't comply with cease-and-desist order
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month
White woman allegedly made second false claim against Black man
Nick Saban announces positive COVID-19 test
Coronavirus sickens over 1,000 Wisconsin inmates
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
CBS Evening News, October 14, 2020
Melania Trump reveals son Barron tested positive for coronavirus; Kenneth Walker details night of Breonna Taylor's deadly shooting
