Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Amy Coney Barrett Hearing
Pine Lake Documentary
Asian Americans: Battling Bias
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
"I have no agenda": Amy Coney Barrett refuses to speculate on political issues
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is "sure" cops didn't ID themselves
Fauci says Trump campaign is "harassing" him with unauthorized ad
Marine relieved of duty after deadly AAV accident in California
Trump files Supreme Court request to stop release of tax records
Militia members allegedly discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
Trump urges Congress to "go big or go home" on COVID stimulus bill
Apple unveils iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini
Supreme Court rejects appeal in Trump emoluments dispute
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, October 13, 2020
Judge Barrett evades policy questions in confirmation hearing; Virginia theatre puts on drive-thru shows during coronavirus pandemic
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue