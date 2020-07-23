Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis
GOP Convention
AOC On Ted Yoho
John Lewis
MLB Season Opener
Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr.
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention
NIH director hails speed of potential vaccine development
Nationals and Yankees players kneel during moment of silence
AOC blasts lawmaker over confrontation: "That is not acceptable"
What happens if Trump doesn't accept the election results?
John Lewis to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda
DOJ says Alabama inmates are subjected to excessive force
Robert E. Lee HS in Virginia to be renamed in honor of John Lewis
Simone Manuel says she still feels excluded as a Black swimmer
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, July 23, 2020
U.S. surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases as states report record deaths; Texas twins teach children how to swim with a splash of confidence
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue