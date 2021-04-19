Cavaliers owner on Cleveland GOP convention, NBA title and Yahoo bid For the first time in more than 50 years, Cleveland celebrated a pro sports championship. LeBron James and the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors to capture the franchise's first title. Less than a month later, Cleveland is hosting the Republican convention. Dan Gilbert, the Cavaliers' majority owner and founder and chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how this has impacted the city of Cleveland.