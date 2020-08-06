Catholic school student forced to remove Black Lives Matter mask at graduation A student at a catholic high school in York, Pennsylvania says he was forced to take off his Black Lives Matter mask before his graduation ceremony. Photos show Dean Holmes wearing the mask during rehearsal, but the 18-year-old says when the procession began, teachers and the principal told him to remove his BLM mask and gave him a face shield to wear. The school says it has a dress code for the ceremony, and "any graduate wearing a cap, gown or mask with any message would have been asked to remove it."