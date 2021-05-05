Live

Category 4 storm to shut down Gulf Coast of Texas

Strong winds and heavy rainfall have been occurring in Corpus Christi for several hours as Hurricane Harvey made its way toward Texas. CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the conditions of the storm.
