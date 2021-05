Casino mogul and RNC finance chair Steve Wynn accused of sexual coercion The influence of billionaire casino boss Steve Wynn reaches from the gambling palaces of Las Vegas to the halls of power in Washington D.C. On Friday, a Wall Street Journal published a report alleging sexual coercion and inappropriate behavior by Wynn dating back decades. Wynn says it's all part of a smear campaign directed against him by his ex-wife. Tony Dokoupil reports.