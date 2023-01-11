CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after cardiac arrest
As pandemic aid ends, schools struggle to fund meals for kids
Pence on possible 2024 presidential run: "I think we've got time"
Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant contained, no injuries reported
More than 100 people charged with gun, drug crimes in 3 states
Search continues for 5-year-old swept away by California floodwaters
2023 SAG Awards nominees announced
Naomi Osaka announces she's pregnant
First lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
How to get cheaper life insurance
4 reasons to get life insurance right now
Best diet and nutrition food delivery programs in 2023: Pick the best one for you
Reboot Yourself 2023: Get fit, be well in the new year with these essentials
Tatjana Patitz, one of the "original" supermodels, dies at age 56
3 reasons to buy gold now
Dry January: The best alcohol alternatives you can get online
New Years deal: Score this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer for only $69 at Walmart
Walmart just slashed the price on this Pioneer Woman dinnerware set
Best smartwatches in 2023: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, more
How to save more money now
Best mattress deals in 2023
As inflation eases, U.S. economy looks a little less bleak
Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes audience Ukraine will win
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Carus chemical plant on fire in LaSalle
An extra-alarm fire is burning at the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago. No injuries have been reported, but people in the area are being warned to stay inside.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On