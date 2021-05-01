Carter Page on Russian meddling, "completely false" allegations Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page reportedly is under FBI scrutiny for his contacts with the Russians. He wants to testify before the House Intelligence Committee to clear his name. The FBI reportedly obtained a secret FISA court order to monitor Page's communications, believing he could have been acting as an agent of a foreign power. Page, who maintains his innocence, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role in the Trump campaign and the latest allegations against him.