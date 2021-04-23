Live

Watch CBSN Live

Canned wine is on the rise

Sales of canned wine have more than doubled in the last year, up to $14.5 million. Whether it's pinot noir or something bubbly, the affordable, portable beverage is a hit with millennials. Danielle Nottingham has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.