Candidates swarm key states, Biden still undecided The presidential race is moving into a higher gear, with Hillary Clinton trying to re-focus her campaign. She's taping a talk show appearance Tuesday with Ellen DeGeneres, and she plans to be on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” later this week. Meanwhile, Jeb Bush will try to advance his campaign tonight, appearing on the first "Late Show with Stephen Colbert." On Labor Day, candidates were nearly tripping over each other in New Hampshire to reach the voters. Nancy Cordes reports from Nashua, New Hampshire.