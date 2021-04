Cancer survivor battles ex-husband over embryos A divorced couple is battling in San Francisco over the future of their frozen embryos. Dr. Mimi Lee and her ex-husband, Stephen Findley, created five embryos following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2010. Cancer treatment left Lee infertile, and she wants to use the embryos to raise a biological child. But Findley argues she is violating the agreement they signed at the fertility clinic. CBS News spoke to Lee's attorney. Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the case.