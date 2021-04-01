Live

Cancer free after one dose of polio virus

Three years after her brain tumor was injected with polio virus, Stephanie Lipscomb was declared cancer free, an unimaginable outcome for a patient with recurrent glioblastoma. Watch Pelley's report "Killing Cancer."
